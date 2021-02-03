Rwanda: Amavubi's Tuyisenge Out for 6 Weeks Due to Knee Injury

Amavubi striker Jacques Tuyisenge will be sidelined for six weeks after suffering an injury during the quarterfinal tie against Guinea on Sunday, January 31, which Rwanda lost 1-0.

The 28-year-old forward underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday, February 1st which confirmed the exact nature of the injury.

Patrick Rutamu, the national team Doctor said the team captain had suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament Sprain 2nd degree and that from the MRI scan, the player would be out for 4 to 6weeks.

"The procedure was a success and he will now undergo a period of rehabilitation. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks," Rutamu said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Rutamu said that Rashid Kalisa suffered muscle endurance but should be fine to play for his club should the league return.

Rutamu also added that Thierry Manzi had a minor contusion while Bertrand Iradukunda suffered a minor knee injury but will be fine within days.

The national team is expected to return on Wednesday, February 3rd.