Kenya: Court Suspends City Liquor Licensing Team Named By Former Acting Governor Mutura

2 February 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Labor and Employment relations court on Tuesday suspended Nairobi City liquor licensing team that was appointed by former Acting Nairobi Governor Benson Mutura, pending the hearing and determination of an application challenging their appointment.

The court set March 12 as the mention date for judgment. All the parties were asked to file their responses by then.

"It is hereby ordered that pending the inter parties hearing and determination of this Application and Petition, conservatory orders be and are hereby issued suspending Gazette Notice No.86 of 12th January, 2021 announcing that the 2nd Respondent has appointed members of Nairobi City Sub-County Alcoholic Drinks and Licensing Committees," the court order read.

Mutura, Nairobi's County Assembly Speaker, made the appointments through a Gazette notice while serving as the acting Governor following the impeachment of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. He sent home all board members who were appointed in 2017.

Mutura also appointed two former Nairobi MCAs and councilor as part of seventeen individuals to head sub-County liquor committee.

Stephen Kambi was appointed as the board's chairperson.

Other members that were appointed to the board by Mutura include the Director of County Public Health Services, Chief Officer in charge of Security Compliance and disaster management, National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (NACADA) Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma, County Commissioner for Nairobi and Chief Officer for Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives, who was named the Secretary to the board.

Petitioners Eric Kiogora and Stephen Mwangi however moved to court contesting the appointments on grounds that the Speaker had breached the contracts of board members who were in the office at the time he issued the notice.

