Kenya: Magoha Confirms Agnes Wahome as Substantive KUCCPS CEO

Nairobi — Agnes Wahome has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

Wahome has been the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Placement Service since November 13 last year when former Chief Executive Officer John Muraguri proceeded on terminal leave ahead of his retirement.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha confirmed her appointment which followed a competitive recruitment process undertaken by the KUCCPS Board in January 2021.

"As the second Chief Executive Officer at the Placement Service, her immediate focus is to work with the Board to embark on the development of the second Strategic Plan for the organisation; revamp career guidance programmes and enhance partnerships for the same; review the placement criteria in consultation with stakeholders, and initiate preparations for the alignment of student placement with the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)," a statement released by the state agency on Tuesday read.

Magoha said Wahome brings a wealth of experience garnered in over 27 years while serving in the public and private sectors, including local and international NGOs such as USAID, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs (USA).

"After successfully setting up the Research and Knowledge Management Department, she took a lead in the publication of the Placement Service's inaugural career guidance book - The Essential Career Guide - meant to assist secondary school students in making informed career decisions. She has also been instrumental in coordinating and monitoring the implementation and reporting of the organisation's Performance Contract and Strategic Plan," read the statement.

Wahome joined the Placement Service in 2018 as the manager in charge of research and knowledge management, a new function that she was tasked with setting up to enable the Corporation execute one of its core functions of collecting and retaining data relating to university and college placement.