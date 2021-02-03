Kenya: Shakava Returns to Gor Mahia as Asieche Leaves Sofapaka

Nairobi — Harun Shakava has returned to Gor Mahia on a two year contract after leaving Zambian side Nkana FC, the club announced on Tuesday.

Shakava joined Nkana in 2019 but on the turn of the new season hasn't featured prominently for the Red Devils and officially parted ways with the Kitwe based club last week.

Shakava's return will bolster the Gor Mahia defense that has been stuttering since the exit of Joash Onyango who has since joined Tanzania's Simba.

Gor have been rotating their backline with Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch and new signing Andrew Juma all being sued at different stages.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka have released skipper Elly Asieche on mutual consent. Asieche has been a key figure for Sofapaka over the last three seasons since joining from Kariobangi Sharks and his exit has come as a shocker.

Already, KCB are said to be lining up to land the free agent as they look to mount a serious title bid this season.

Elsewhere in Kisumu, former Thika United and KCB head coach Abdallah Juma has been named as the new Western Stima head coach after Paul Ogai was sacked on Monday.

The tactician will be making a return to the Premier League after almost six years of working with lower tier teams.

He finds a tough task ahead of him with the powermen having struggled for positive results, managing only one win in nine matches this season.