Rwanda: Kigali City Lockdown Extended for Seven Days

The cabinet on Tuesday, February 2, extended the lockdown in Kigali until next week, Monday, February 8, a move that aims to further contain the spread of the pandemic.

The meeting, chaired virtually by President Paul Kagame, also resolved that the rest of the country will continue to observe existing measures until the same date next week.

"To further contain the spread of the pandemic, the cabinet extended existing measures countrywide including the current lockdown in the City of Kigali from February 3rd through 7th," reads part of the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, Kigali City was put under a total lockdown in a bid to gain a handle on a spike in new Covid-19 infections.

At the time, health authorities reported that the country accounted for over 60 per cent of confirmed cases since the start of the year.

While the capital continues as a leading hotspot Covid-19 new infections, numbers from the rest of the country have reportedly slowed down.

As of Tuesday, February 2, the country's positive rate stood at 5.4 per cent of the tests carried out so far while the recovery rate is 68.4 per cent.

Rwanda has hitherto recorded 15,688 Covid-19 cases since March, while 205 people have succumbed to the virus.

Starting from January 8, the cabinet resolved that among others curfew time is extended to 7:00 pm through 4:00 am from the previous 8:00 pm through 4:00 am.

According to the statement, public offices will remain closed, with employees requested to work from home except those who offer essential services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, private businesses will resume with essential staff at not more than 30 per cent capacity.

"Businesses resuming operations must close by 5:00 pm", the statement reads in part.

Also to remain closed are all schools both private and public in Kigali, while movement from Kigali to other districts remains prohibited.

The government also lifted the ban on public transport in the capital, allowing the facilities to operate at 50 per cent.

Similarly, taxi motos that had been temporarily banned for the past two weeks will resume operations with strict adherence to Covid-19 containment measures.

Upcountry measures

The cabinet resolved that the rest of the country will observe curfew hours from 7:00 pm to 4:00 am.

As it has been, movement from one district to another will continue to be prohibited.

However, schools will continue to operate, according to the communique.

Also banned are all forms of social gatherings and events including religious wedding ceremonies, meetings and conferences.