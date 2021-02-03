Rwandans Honour National Heroes Amid Covid-19 Restrictions

Rwandans on Monday, February 1, marked the 27th Heroes Day, with celebrations being held virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions to observe the day, which were held on different media platforms, revolved around the theme, "Our Heroism our Dignity".

On the same day, President Paul Kagame paid tribute to the fallen heroes, as he reminded Rwandans that what the country has achieved is a result of their sacrifice.

"The nation we have is a result of their sacrifice. These are the values we must pass on to the next generations," the head of state said in a Tweet.

This was a departure from the normal practice where every year, he leads several top government officials and diplomats accredited to Rwanda to lay wreaths at the National Heroes' Mausoleum in Remera, where many of the national heroes are laid to rest.

However, due to the existing restrictions imposed to curb the virus, there were no ceremonies around the country.

In his message, Kagame called upon Rwandans to support each other especially as the country looks to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

"This pandemic has shown us that we are all capable of heroic acts. As we continue the fight against Covid-19 we thank the frontline health workers, the security services for their heroic sacrifice and call on every citizen to keep each other safe," he added.

Every year, Rwandans celebrate their heroes who portrayed values such as proven integrity, patriotism and bravery, setting a good example, truthfulness and love for others.

During an interview, Edouard Bamporiki, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth and Culture, told The New Times that Rwandans, especially the young people have a lot to learn from the fallen heroes, besides 'just' celebrations.

"The fallen heroes completed their mission, and left a legacy behind. They demonstrated to us that it is possible. Rwandans, especially the youth should be inspired to emulate the same," he said.

Bamporiki encouraged parents to nurture their children in a way that they are ideologically informed about the country's vision.

Bamporiki shares similar sentiments with Jackie Kalisa, a human resource practitioner who noted that the heroes' day should not be just about celebrations, rather as a reminder of courageous men and women who risked their lives for a better country.

"The heroes we celebrate not just on February 1, but everyday are men and women who sacrificed their lives for this country, they risked their lives for us to gain back our dignity and that alone should be a lesson to us the young people."

She added, "So let's not just celebrate and honour them but keep in mind that what we have today is a result of their sacrifice and we should do our best to sustain it and even do better. They laid a foundation but now it's us to ensure that Rwanda is what they wanted it to be. And that can only be done by doing our best for our country."

According to Kalisa, being a hero in today's society is viewed differently.

"In my opinion, it's doing the right thing, be it for your country or your family. More of serving with a purpose and sacrificing a few things for the best of the people around you and being responsible and taking ownership in whatever you do."

Similarly, Davis Rugamba, an entrepreneur pointed out that Rwandans have the benefit of enjoying their country because someone (unknown) sacrificed themselves.

"As youth, we are called to own what was left behind and build a better society. But in reality, this is not the case. I think Heroes' Day reminds us of such responsibilities."

Meanwhile, Ines Ghislaine, media practitioner observes that, more than anyone, young people should ponder on their responsibility as the future leaders of the country.

She shared the experience of Rwandan heroes saying that in the same way today's youth should feel encouraged to be visionary.

"Their main task is to be visionary and set goals that will positively impact the Rwandan society."

Ghislaine added that it is time teenagers dispel the myth that a wealthy family is a promised destination.

For Eugene Rwubaka, social media influencer, the great stories of Rwandan heroes have for long proved that there is meaning in taking responsibilities, and having the courage to pay the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for the unity of Rwandans.

"The stories also teach us that truth and justice are worth dying for. They are reasons beyond the self to live and die for."

He added, "In today's society, a hero is the one who stands with, and affirms our heroes, anyone who defends and fights vigorously for the common good, and anyone who is on the frontline in promoting accountability."