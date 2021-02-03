Rwanda: Why Lockdown Was Extended in Kigali

The government on Tuesday, February 2, extended the lockdown in Kigali until next week, Monday, February 8, a move that aims to further contain the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The meeting also resolved that the rest of the country will continue to observe existing measures until the same date next week.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije, the previous lockdown had been effective, hence the need to maintain the pace.

"Since the day the lockdown was instated in Kigali, a positive impact was observed in terms of reduction in new Covid-19 infections and fatalities," said

He added; "We have on many occasions seen the number of Covid-19 recoveries exceeding the number of new cases during the lockdown, which was not the case before the directive was issued."

The Minister said this in an interview with the public broadcaster, alongside the Minister of Local Government and the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police.

Ngamije said that during the lockdown, there was a 36 per cent reduction in the number of Covid-19 deaths as compared to before January 18 when the lockdown became effective, "thanks to improved treatment and the lockdown among others."

Concerning new infections, he explained that before the lockdown, Kigali used to report many daily cases compared to the total number of infections confirmed in the other four provinces. However, he said, the trend is being reversed.

"Considering the positive gains, an additional one-week lockdown was needed to maintain the achievement as we wait for the first doses of vaccine and more improved drugs to arrive in the country," he explained.

The Minister highlighted that Rwanda is among four African countries - along with Tunisia, Cape Verde and South Africa - that are set to receive Pfizer vaccines this month.

The country is also expected to receive additional 996,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the same month. Ngamije explained that frontline health and security workers, old people and those with incurable diseases will be among the first people to receive jabs.

He also reassured that Rwanda is well-prepared to receive these vaccines. In a recent interview with the New Times, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre said that the vaccination exercise will not take long to kick-off once the vaccines arrive in the country.

A call for vigilance

According to Anastase Shyaka, Minister of Local Government, intentionally adhering to set measures is key in avoiding strict and unpleasing measures.

He said: "It is certain that the lockdown will not please people. Noting that it was the only effective solution to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, we had to take a bitter pill in order to save lives."

"We urge the public to be responsible and avoid any behaviours that may force the authorities to instate another lockdown. Preventing this can only be done if we all observe Covid-19 guidelines in place," he underscored.

Shyaka also noted that the government will continue to assist vulnerable households with their basic needs, such as food, during the remaining days of lockdown in Kigali.

Rwanda has hitherto recorded 15,688 Covid-19 cases since March, while 205 people have succumbed to the virus.