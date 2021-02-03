Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Mali in Opening Game

Rwanda will face Mali in its first game at the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers window 2.

The qualifiers are scheduled for February in Tunisia and Cameroon.

Group D in which Rwanda was placed will play from Monastir, Tunisia between February 17 to 21 along with Group A and E; while Group B and C will play from Yaounde, Cameroon from February 19 to 21.

Rwanda's Group is made up of South Sudan, Mali and Nigeria.

Rubbing shoulders with the same opponents in window 1 that was held in Kigali last November, Rwanda ended the campaign without a single win having endured defeats against Mali (64-70), 62-83 against Nigeria and 55-67 against South Sudan.

Now, the national team, under the leadership of interim coach Henry Mwinuka will be going out to face the same nations in Group D, and their opening game will be against West Africans Mali.

Mwinuka has a big task going into the competition, as he needs to organise the team and work together with the players to recover from the poor performance showcased in Afrobasket qualifiers window 1 held last year in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, as preparations are going on, Mwinuka has added Canada-based Ntore Habimana to the squad that is getting ready for the tournament.

Habimana plays for Laurier University in Canada and has already arrived in Rwanda.

Times Sport understands that all the players that the tactician summoned have reported to camp, save for the US-based duo of Kenneth Herbert Gasana and Axel Mpoyo who are expected to arrive next week.

Full squad in camp:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo (IPRC-Huye),Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots),Kami Kabange (REG), Elie kaje (REG), Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Jean Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali) and Pascal Niyonkuru (APR)

Others are: Bienvenu Niyonsaba (APR), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Marius Tresor Ntwari (APR),Sedar Sagamba (Patriots),Olivier Shyaka (REG),Sano Gasana (USA) and Ntore Habimana (Canada).

Group D

February 17

Rwanda Vs Mali

February 18

Rwanda Vs Nigeria

February 19

Rwanda Vs South Sudan