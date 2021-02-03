Rwanda: Afrobasket Qualifiers - Rwanda Face Mali in Opening Game

2 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda will face Mali in its first game at the upcoming Afrobasket qualifiers window 2.

The qualifiers are scheduled for February in Tunisia and Cameroon.

Group D in which Rwanda was placed will play from Monastir, Tunisia between February 17 to 21 along with Group A and E; while Group B and C will play from Yaounde, Cameroon from February 19 to 21.

Rwanda's Group is made up of South Sudan, Mali and Nigeria.

Rubbing shoulders with the same opponents in window 1 that was held in Kigali last November, Rwanda ended the campaign without a single win having endured defeats against Mali (64-70), 62-83 against Nigeria and 55-67 against South Sudan.

Now, the national team, under the leadership of interim coach Henry Mwinuka will be going out to face the same nations in Group D, and their opening game will be against West Africans Mali.

Mwinuka has a big task going into the competition, as he needs to organise the team and work together with the players to recover from the poor performance showcased in Afrobasket qualifiers window 1 held last year in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, as preparations are going on, Mwinuka has added Canada-based Ntore Habimana to the squad that is getting ready for the tournament.

Habimana plays for Laurier University in Canada and has already arrived in Rwanda.

Times Sport understands that all the players that the tactician summoned have reported to camp, save for the US-based duo of Kenneth Herbert Gasana and Axel Mpoyo who are expected to arrive next week.

Full squad in camp:

Hubert Kabare Bugingo (IPRC-Huye),Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots),Kami Kabange (REG), Elie kaje (REG), Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Jean Paul Ndoli (IPRC-Kigali) and Pascal Niyonkuru (APR)

Others are: Bienvenu Niyonsaba (APR), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Marius Tresor Ntwari (APR),Sedar Sagamba (Patriots),Olivier Shyaka (REG),Sano Gasana (USA) and Ntore Habimana (Canada).

Group D

February 17

Rwanda Vs Mali

February 18

Rwanda Vs Nigeria

February 19

Rwanda Vs South Sudan

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.