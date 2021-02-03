Kenya: Man Charged With Stealing TV From Neighbours House

2 February 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

A man accused of stealing valuables at his neighbours house has been charged with burglary and handling stolen property.

Carlton Kuria Wesonga is said to have robbed Christian Ndeka of a television set, sofa set, electric kettle, a sub-woofer, mattress, plastic chairs, among other items all valued at Sh60,000.

The accused is said to have taken advantage of Ndeka's absence to commit the crime. She had reportedly traveled to Busia but upon return found her house empty.

Her neighbour had shifted houses but was traced and found with the items in his new house in Pipeline Estate, Nairobi on January 31.

He is accused of dishonestly retaining the items in the course of stealing them, having reasons to believe them to be a stolen property.

Wesonga denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a Sh100,000 bond with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

