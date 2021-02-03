Tanzania: Magufuli Stresses Kiswahili Use

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday called for amendments to the laws and regulations to accommodate Kiswahili language in delivery of court judgments.

Dr Magufuli asked the Judiciary and the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs to make necessary amendments to the existing laws to incorporate the national language, Kiswahili, in judicial matters.

The Head of State insisted that it was important to deliver court judgments at all levels in Kiswahili, which is a common language to all Tanzanians.

Dr Magufuli said it was dismaying that 60 years after independence, the Judiciary of Tanzania has continued to write and deliver judgments in English, which is a colonial inherited system.

"We must be proud of our own language, it is high time we use Kiswahili in delivering court judgments at all levels," stressed President Magufuli.

The president was speaking shortly after the swearing in of Judge Zephrine Galeba whom the Head of State promoted on Monday to become Justice of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania.

President Magufuli refuted claims by some experts that Kiswahili language lacks enough vocabulary to accommodate legal terms, saying in 1999 a team of lawyers prepared a legal Swahili language dictionary, which translated a number of terms to Kiswahili.

"In 1999 a team of lawyers did a good job, they came up with a Kiswahili language legal dictionary, which could be used in delivering judgments in Kiswahili language," he noted.

Dr Magufuli said delivering judgment in Kiswahili language guarantees understanding between the two parties in court. He asked the court to consider making changes, saying that would ensure justice to Tanzanians.

"We believe that the court is the only place where justice is obtained, therefore to make everything clear, the judgment must be delivered in a language well understood by everyone," said President Magufuli.

He said for years, wananchi have been complaining over the use of English language in delivering judgment whereas some are robbed of their rights due to poor comprehension of the language.

According to Section 13 (i) of the magistrate's Courts Act, 1984, the language of primary courts shall be Kiswahili.

The language of courts of a resident magistrate and of district courts shall be either English or Kiswahili, or as the magistrate holding such court may direct; save that in the exercise of appellate, revisional or confirmatory jurisdiction by a district court (in which case the record and judgment may be in English or Kiswahili), the record and judgment of the court shall be in English.

Dr Magufuli told Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma that his name will go down in history by making the crucial changes in judgment delivery.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli expressed his disappointment with the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Ministry's poor follow up on recruiting new staff for the country's courts.

He said in 2020, his office approved 200 employment opportunities for court servants but until yesterday, the opportunities were still vacant.

"Last year, I approved 1000 employments for doctors, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children immediately employed the said number of doctors, then I approved 8000 employment opportunities for teachers and the ministry concerned utilized the opportunities. The situation is different with the Ministry for Constitution and Legal Affairs, I want you to change," he said.

Earlier, Chief Justice Prof Juma said the Court was doing everything in its capacity to ensure judgments are delivered in Kiswahili language.

He said at least 50 regulations will soon be presented in Kiswahili language.

However, the Chief Justice said the translation process will take long since it involves working on technical terms that need to incorporate people from various professions.