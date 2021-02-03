Tanzania: Magufuli Stresses Kiswahili Use

3 February 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Florence Mugarula

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday called for amendments to the laws and regulations to accommodate Kiswahili language in delivery of court judgments.

Dr Magufuli asked the Judiciary and the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs to make necessary amendments to the existing laws to incorporate the national language, Kiswahili, in judicial matters.

The Head of State insisted that it was important to deliver court judgments at all levels in Kiswahili, which is a common language to all Tanzanians.

Dr Magufuli said it was dismaying that 60 years after independence, the Judiciary of Tanzania has continued to write and deliver judgments in English, which is a colonial inherited system.

"We must be proud of our own language, it is high time we use Kiswahili in delivering court judgments at all levels," stressed President Magufuli.

The president was speaking shortly after the swearing in of Judge Zephrine Galeba whom the Head of State promoted on Monday to become Justice of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania.

President Magufuli refuted claims by some experts that Kiswahili language lacks enough vocabulary to accommodate legal terms, saying in 1999 a team of lawyers prepared a legal Swahili language dictionary, which translated a number of terms to Kiswahili.

"In 1999 a team of lawyers did a good job, they came up with a Kiswahili language legal dictionary, which could be used in delivering judgments in Kiswahili language," he noted.

Dr Magufuli said delivering judgment in Kiswahili language guarantees understanding between the two parties in court. He asked the court to consider making changes, saying that would ensure justice to Tanzanians.

"We believe that the court is the only place where justice is obtained, therefore to make everything clear, the judgment must be delivered in a language well understood by everyone," said President Magufuli.

He said for years, wananchi have been complaining over the use of English language in delivering judgment whereas some are robbed of their rights due to poor comprehension of the language.

According to Section 13 (i) of the magistrate's Courts Act, 1984, the language of primary courts shall be Kiswahili.

The language of courts of a resident magistrate and of district courts shall be either English or Kiswahili, or as the magistrate holding such court may direct; save that in the exercise of appellate, revisional or confirmatory jurisdiction by a district court (in which case the record and judgment may be in English or Kiswahili), the record and judgment of the court shall be in English.

Dr Magufuli told Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma that his name will go down in history by making the crucial changes in judgment delivery.

Moreover, Dr Magufuli expressed his disappointment with the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Ministry's poor follow up on recruiting new staff for the country's courts.

He said in 2020, his office approved 200 employment opportunities for court servants but until yesterday, the opportunities were still vacant.

"Last year, I approved 1000 employments for doctors, the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children immediately employed the said number of doctors, then I approved 8000 employment opportunities for teachers and the ministry concerned utilized the opportunities. The situation is different with the Ministry for Constitution and Legal Affairs, I want you to change," he said.

Earlier, Chief Justice Prof Juma said the Court was doing everything in its capacity to ensure judgments are delivered in Kiswahili language.

He said at least 50 regulations will soon be presented in Kiswahili language.

However, the Chief Justice said the translation process will take long since it involves working on technical terms that need to incorporate people from various professions.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.