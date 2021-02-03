Ethiopia: Enhancing International Meetings, Conventions and Exhibitions Enable Ethiopia Exploit Tourism

Addis Ababa — The formation of convention bureau to facilitate Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in Ethiopia would enable the country exploit tourism potential by hosting regional and international events, according to Tourism Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Convention Bureau was inaugurated today in the presence of President Sahil-work Zewde, other high ranking government officials and stakeholders of the tourism sector.

The newly established Bureau, which operates under Tourism Ethiopia, would be in charge of promoting the sector through MICE.

On the occasion, President Sahlework said Ethiopia is endowed with various tourism potentials including natural, historical and cultural resources and appropriate execution of MICE could make it competitive and go long way off in the tourism development.

Tourism is among the major sectors given priority by government's 10-year perspective development plan as it creates huge job opportunities, she added.

Therefore, the president underscored the need to create nexus among pertinent stakeholders to add innovative and inclusive approaches to effectively promote the true images of the country in order to exploit the benefits from the tourism sector.

Tourism Ethiopia Board Chairperson and former prime minister, Hailemariam Desalegn said the country should use its untapped potential of tourism through the promotion of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

MICE could serve as backbone to exploit the tourism potentials of Ethiopia where its capital city Addis Ababa is seat for regional and international entities and occasionally over floods with meetings, he added.