Ethiopia: Convention Bureau Established to Exploit Regional, International Tourism Potential

Addis Ababa — The establishment of Ethiopian Convention Bureau will enable the country to benefit from hosting regional and international events, according to Tourism Ethiopia.

The bureau on its part stated that it will work to make the sector more effective by using ways that make Ethiopia better than other countries.

Tourism Ethiopia Director-General, Sileshi Girma said Ethiopia's share in hosting international events in Africa is low although organizing events has huge opportunity for countries like Ethiopia.

Out of the more than 450 international meetings held in Africa, most are held in South Africa and Rwanda.

Pointing out Ethiopia's plan to attract 7 million tourists per year in its 10-year perspective development plan, Sileshi stated that MICE tourism development is necessary in addition to natural, sports and recreational tourism to achieve the plan.

He stressed the need for an institution that leads and coordinates the sector in order to become a winner at the global market.

The bureau will have vivid role in building convention centers, expanding investment, and promoting competitiveness in the global events organizing market, the director-general said.

According to Sileshi, the establishment of the Ethiopian Convention Bureau will enable Ethiopia to benefit from hosting regional and international events.