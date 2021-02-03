South Africa: Post Office Warns Against Another 419 Scam

press release

The SA Post Office has been approached by members of the public who received emails meant to convince members the receiver to pay money into the account of fraudsters.

Members of the public receive an email stating that a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding. The notice entices them to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel.

The email includes a parcel number which was not generated by the Post Office. Although the sender appears to be "ZA-post office", the actual email address is in Morocco.

Members of the public who receive the notice should delete it immediately.

If there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel. The Post Office does not require the payment of any fees before the time of collection.

The Post Office encourages members of the public with any information about postal crimes to contact its toll-free crime buster hotline on 0800 020 070.