Rwanda Will Host CHOGM in a Safe Environment - Biruta Assures

2 February 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Vincent Biruta has issued assurance on the country's readiness to host the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of State Summit (CHOGM) under a safe environment.

Rwanda will be hosting the summit in its capital city Kigali from June 25 to 26, after it was rescheduled from mid-2020 because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an article he wrote in the latest edition of Commonwealth voices magazine published this month, Biruta said that as the world looks ahead with optimism that the global health situation will improve over the next few months, Rwanda is looking forward to welcoming fellow member states to the CHOGM summit.

He highlighted the country's national Covid-19 response, saying it has been focused on multi-sectoral collaboration and built upon regional and international responses.

"As we continue to strengthen our capabilities, be reassured that we will host you in a safe environment, in respect of all World Health Organisation recommendations," he said.

He praised "the accelerated international response to the current public health emergency," referring to it as an illustration that "when we combine our efforts, we have the capacity to prepare for future threats but also, to act on pre-existing ones."

Biruta also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccine, saying the Commonwealth, could play a key role in ensuring equitable access to and distribution of fairly priced vaccines, using its experience as a leader on environment and climate change that continue to affect communities around the globe.

The upcoming CHOGM meeting is the 26th edition of the summit.

It will be held under the theme "Delivering a common future: connecting, innovating, transforming."

It is looked at as an opportunity for Commonwealth Leaders to reflect on new forms of global governance while also raising ambitions on key decisions taken during CHOGM 2018.

It will also be the occasion to build unified positions ahead of key upcoming events, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) scheduled for early November 2021, in Glasgow, UK.

"It is indeed time to put our words into action, by making our governance models more inclusive; by making our health systems more resilient; by ensuring our economies and trade attain sustainable growth; by strengthening our social protection systems; by taking bold action on climate and by unlocking the advantages of technology for development," Biruta said.

The CHOGM summit is a biennial meeting of the leaders from all Commonwealth nations.

The Commonwealth of Nations, generally known simply as the Commonwealth, is a political association member states, many of which used to be territories of the British Empire, though it is open for any nation that wants to join.

Rwanda is the youngest member of the Commonwealth, having joined the organization in 2009, and it is one of the very few member states without any direct British colonial connection or constitutional link.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.