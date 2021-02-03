Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Eleven Persons to the Council of State

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pursuant to Article 89(2) of Ghana's Constitution, has appointed 11 persons to the Council of State.

A statement insured by the presidency on Monday named the appointees as Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene; Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi; Mr. Sam Okudzeto; Mr. Stanley Blankson; and Prof. Ato Essuman.

The rest are Mrs. Georgina Kusi; Alhaji Aminu Amadu; Dr. Margaret Amoakohene; Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe; Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton and Alhaji Sule Yiremiah.

Subject to consultation with Parliament and in accordance with Article 89(2)(a) (i) (ii) and (iii) of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has also appointed Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice; Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

According to the statement, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b), is an ex-officio member of the Council.

The composition of the Council will be complete when elections of regional representatives are held on the 12th February 2021, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c), the statement said.