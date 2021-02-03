Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Appoints Eleven Persons to the Council of State

2 February 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pursuant to Article 89(2) of Ghana's Constitution, has appointed 11 persons to the Council of State.

A statement insured by the presidency on Monday named the appointees as Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene; Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi; Mr. Sam Okudzeto; Mr. Stanley Blankson; and Prof. Ato Essuman.

The rest are Mrs. Georgina Kusi; Alhaji Aminu Amadu; Dr. Margaret Amoakohene; Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe; Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton and Alhaji Sule Yiremiah.

Subject to consultation with Parliament and in accordance with Article 89(2)(a) (i) (ii) and (iii) of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has also appointed Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice; Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

According to the statement, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b), is an ex-officio member of the Council.

The composition of the Council will be complete when elections of regional representatives are held on the 12th February 2021, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c), the statement said.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GhanaToday

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.