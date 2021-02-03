Ghana: Six Envoys Presents Letters of Credence to President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday received the letters of credence of six new envoys accredited by their respective countries to begin their duty tour of Ghana.

The envoys include Lim Jung-Taek of Korea; Kathleen (KATI) Csaba of Canada; Selma Ashipala- Musavyi of Namibia; Lu Kun of China; Enrique Ernesto Escorza Zamudio of Mexico and Thomas Schlesinger of Austria.

At separate ceremonies at the Jubilee House in Accra, the new envoys congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his re-election as President of Ghana and conveyed the best wishes of their respective governments to the President.

The envoys, particularly of China and Canada, commended President Akufo-Addo and the government on how he had handled the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

They also commended Ghana for leading the integration agenda on the continent and for hosting the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

They expressed their commitments to further deepen the ties of friendship between their countries and to seek new opportunities for cooperation for the mutual benefit of their nations and Ghana.

The Chinese Ambassador-designate, Lu Kun commended President Akufo-Addo and his government for embarking on a track to grow the economy and was convinced that under the strong and able leadership of the President, Ghana will make greater achievements in the future.

On the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lu Kun said China and Ghana stood together -- rendered each other assistance and cooperation, demonstrating once again the time-tested brotherhood.

He said bilateral ties between the two countries had shown a momentum of rapid development -- where China remained Ghana's largest trading partner, source of foreign direct investment and provider of scholarship and human resources training to Ghana.

When he took her turn, the Canadian envoy, Kathleen Csaba, said she was optimistic that the long-standing relations and history of partnership between his country and Ghana would be strengthened further.

She said Canada and Ghana share in the peace, security and prosperity beyond their borders and as such Canada tremendously respects Ghana as a top contributor to peacekeeping missions around the world.

Kathleen Csaba said Ghana, a model and leader in West Africa and across the continent, was amply demonstrated in President Akufo-Addo's role as ECOWAS Chair, in the resolution of the Malian crisis.

The Canadian envoy was particularly impressed with Ghana's management of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the government had responded quickly and had put the people's safety and science first.

She praised Ghana for hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and for its principle of self-determination through the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' vision.

Selma Ashipala- Musavyi of Namibia pledged her country's commitment to further strengthen ties between the two countries at the political and economic fronts.

The new Korean envoy to Ghana, Lim Jung-Taek, lauded President Akufo-Addo for his sterling leadership, which culminated in the implementation of the government's flagship programmes -- the free SHS, 1D1F and Planting for Food and Jobs.

He assured President Akufo-Addo of his government's commitment to fighting piracy along the West African Coastline and the fight against COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, congratulated the new envoys on their appointments and expressed his administration's commitment to deepening the relations between Ghana and their respective countries.