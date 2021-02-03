Ghana: FDA Approves First Herbal Medicine for Clinical Trials for Covid-19 Treatment

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved the first herbal medicine for clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19.

According to a press statement issued by the FDA, the authority in collaboration with the National Medicine Regulatory Agency (NMRA) has approved a clinical trial of "Cryptolepis Sanguinolenta", locally known as "Nibima" for its efficacy in treating Covid-19 cases.

Application for a clinical trial of the said herbal medicine was submitted by researchers from the School of Public Health of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), it said

It added that the application for the clinical trial was submitted in September 2020 to assess the safety and efficacy of the herbal concoction in treating Covid-19.

"This follows results from laboratory studies conducted by the KNUST research team which points in the direction of possible clinical benefits," it said.

According to the FDA, the approval was given in accordance with its mandate as outlined in Section 150-166 in the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851), which gives the Authority the legal backing to regulate clinical trials of drugs, herbal medicinal products, cosmetics or medical devices.

The Authority further assured the public of its commitment to protecting the health and safety of consumers.