Somalia: Dhusamareb Hit By Mortar Rounds As Farmaajo And Regional States Leaders Meet

2 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali National Army (SNA) has killed three Al-Shabaab fighters who fired mortar shells in Dhusamareb last night in an operation.

According to State tv, SNA officers displayed the bodies of the militants including the group's leader in the areas between Elbur and Dhusamareb who was only identified as Abdinassir.

Four AK 47s were also recovered in the operation.

Several people including a police officer were wounded after mortar attacks targeting Dhusamareb in central Somalia on late Monday.

According to locals close to 10 mortar shells were fired in a span of 10 minutes.

Dhusamareb is hosting a conference between the country's next leaders over the electoral impasse.

The government has not yet commented on the incident.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but the resident pointed a finger on Al-Shabaab, An Al-Qaeda linked group fighting Somalia for more than a decade.

The militant group on Sunday killed at least 15 people and at least 20 others injured.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility of the attack.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.