Somalia: Dhusamareb Hit By Mortar Rounds As Farmaajo And Regional States Leaders Meet

Somali National Army (SNA) has killed three Al-Shabaab fighters who fired mortar shells in Dhusamareb last night in an operation.

According to State tv, SNA officers displayed the bodies of the militants including the group's leader in the areas between Elbur and Dhusamareb who was only identified as Abdinassir.

Four AK 47s were also recovered in the operation.

Several people including a police officer were wounded after mortar attacks targeting Dhusamareb in central Somalia on late Monday.

According to locals close to 10 mortar shells were fired in a span of 10 minutes.

Dhusamareb is hosting a conference between the country's next leaders over the electoral impasse.

The government has not yet commented on the incident.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but the resident pointed a finger on Al-Shabaab, An Al-Qaeda linked group fighting Somalia for more than a decade.

The militant group on Sunday killed at least 15 people and at least 20 others injured.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility of the attack.