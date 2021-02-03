Somalia: President Farmaajo Meets Regional State Leaders Ahead Dhusamareb Summit

2 February 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has held preliminary talks with three regional state leader in Dhusamareb on Monday night.

According to a statement by Villa, the leaders discussed efforts at the federal and state levels to implement the elections, ensure political stability and security in the country.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was also attending the meeting.

President Farmajo commended the leaders at the Federal and State levels for their efforts in advancing governance and strengthening the unity of the Somali people.

Jubaland and Puntland leaders are expected to arrive in Dhusamareb today for the summit

A three-day summit between the federal government and the federal member's states is expected to kick off today.

Last week President Mohamed Farmajo called for a consultative meeting between the federal government and leaders of the federal member states to discuss electoral issues ahead of polls.

