Zimbabwe: Mamombe Appears in Court

3 February 2021
The Herald (Harare)

MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri yesterday appeared in court on allegations of insulting police officers in central Harare.

Mamombe (28) and Chimbiri (32) were facing charges of undermining police authority when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje.

The pair's lawyer, Mr Charles Kwaramba, told the court that his clients had their own complaints against the police whom he accused of shouting at them and using obscenities at the time of arrest.

He alleged that his clients were arrested in a "mafia movie style" and were not told why they were being arrested.

"The police did not care as they continued to keep them in detention," said Mr Kwaramba.

"All the rights in the Constitution were violated and requirement of being informed of their arrest was never done.

"We reserve our right to challenge placement on remand, but will do that in due course. What is important is to seek for liberty of the accused."

The State applied for consideration of the bail application to be postponed because of time and Mr Mambanje rolled the bail application to today.

The court heard that on Monday, Mamombe was driving an unregistered Toyota Fortuner along Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in Harare side-by-side with a police patrol motor vehicle.

The court heard that the police motor vehicle was carrying some accused persons.

It is alleged that while at the intersection of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue and Sam Nujoma Street the two motor vehicles were stopped by traffic lights.

The court heard that Mamombe and Chimbiri opened their windows and started shouting at the police officers saying: "Police officers leave those accused persons you have arrested because you will infect them with Covid".

It is alleged that they went on to shout and insult the police officers on duty, leading to their arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.