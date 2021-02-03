Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Video Assistant Referee in Action

During the quarterfinal matches, the use of the new technology was vivid with expulsions and goals confirmed after consulting the VAR.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is in action at the ongoing Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon. Football fans in Cameroon and the world watched with amazement the work of the VAR for the first time since the start of the competition.

Actually, CAF introduced the use of the VAR from the quarterfinal stages of the 2020 Total CHAN that took place last weekend. The first match that had this VAR in this tournament was on Saturday, January 30, 2021 between Mali and Congo at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. The second quarterfinal match of the day pitted Cameroon against the Democratic Republic of Congo. During the first two matches, the Video Assistant Referee was not solicited. The impact of the Video Assistant Referee was vivid during the second playing day of the quarterfinals that took place on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

During the first game between Morocco and Zambia at the Reunification Stadium in Douala, the Video Assistant Referee was needed to confirm the goal scored by Morocco's forward Soufiane Rahimi at the fourth minute. The Video assistant Referee was also solicited when a Zambian midfielder fouled a Moroccan player. The referee had earlier given a yellow card but he was called by the VAR officials to review the action. The referee later cancelled the yellow card and finally gave a red card to the player. The sentence of the VAR was a red card, sending the player off the pitch.

During the second game between Guinea and Rwanda that took place at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium, VAR was also seen at work. Rwanda's goalkeeper, Olivier Kwizera was sent off the pitch following a hazardous outing on a Guinean striker. Thanks to the VAR Olivier Kwizera was sanctioned with a red card. Still in the same match Guinean striker, Mory Kante, was awarded a red card and expelled from the game because of foul play thanks to the VAR. Cameroon has acquired the necessary material for Video Assistant Referee in prelude to the major international competitions that the country will host in future. The competitions include the African Nations Championship, the Total Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, among others. The equipment will be used in all the competition venues.