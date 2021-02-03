Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - South West to Cheer Lions

The team arrived at the Fini Hotel Limbe, yesterday afternoon, and was scheduled to train at the Centenary Stadium at 6pm.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon will be all claws out against the Atlas Lions of Morocco tomorrow, February 3, 2021, in the Limbe football temple (Limbe Omnisports Stadium). Ahead of the encounter, the Lions arrived at the Fini Hotel in Limbe City yesterday afternoon at 1:48 p.m. and were warmly received.

The Lions were scheduled to train at the Limbe Centenary Stadium at 6:00 p.m. yesterday. They are equally slated to make acquaintance with the field of play ahead of the Total CHAN Cameroon semifinal match fixed for 8:00 p.m. local time tomorrow. Following their arrival accompanied by the Director of Tournament, Michel Dissake Mbarga, and other CAF officials, the medical staff of CAF already programmed a COVID-19 test for them last evening.

Prior to the event, local authorities have been on their heels to mobilise the population to give the Lions a deserved welcome. First, the population is hailing the Lions for their hard-earned qualification for the semi-finals by beating the Democratic Republic of Congo last Saturday in Douala. Secondly, the fans and population will cheer them to victory against Morocco at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium to qualify for the final.To give the Lions an uproarious presence in Limbe, the Governor of the South West Region, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has scheduled an emergency meeting in Limbe today involving members of the local organizing committee. The meeting will wag tongues on how to make the Lions very comfortable in the South West as well as energise them on the playground during their encounter with the Moroccan team.

It is hinted that mobilisation will touch the population from all six administrative Divisions of the Region. The mobilization effort will add to the prayers of Fako chiefs who swore that the Lions will always win their matches at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium when the Stadium was being inaugurated in 2016.

At the end of the first round of qualifying matches at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium last 27 January, Governor Okalia Bilai told the press that the entire South West Region was waiting for the Lions to play in Limbe. The Governor wished that they would collect their victory in Limbe to move to the final in Yaounde.