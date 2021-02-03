West Africa: President Attends Virtual ECOWAS Summit Today - AU Elections, Regional Trade and Maritime to Be Discussed

2 February 2021
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah will this afternoon, February 2, 2021 join his West African counterparts for an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Summit to be held via videoconference will focus on the harmonization of ECOWAS participation in the forthcoming African Union (AU) Summit, and internal reforms within ECOWAS.

The Heads of State will also discuss ways to enhance trade, commerce and economic activities with the region.

The Liberian Leader will address the conference.

Dr. Weah address will primarily call on his colleagues to commit to a harmonized position at the summit, fighting piracy and maritime related insecurity within the gulf of Guinea and terrorism in the region.

President Weah will be joined at the summit by the Ministers Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah (Foreign Affairs), Samuel Tweah (Finance and Development Planning), Nathaniel F. McGill (State for Presidential Affairs), Trokon Kpui (State without Portfolio), Daniel Ziankah (Defense) and Ledgerhood Rennie (Information, Culture and Tourism).

Others are Maritime Commissioner, Lenn Eugene Nagbe and Presidential Advisor, Emmanuel Shaw.

