Somalia: Puntland Leader's Flight Re-Routes to Adado Over Security Scare

Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni has re-routed to Adado town in Galgadud region due to insecurity.

Deni was travelling by air but the flight took an emergency landing as a security precaution.

He was escorted by security forces with a bulletproof vehicle and is travelling to Dhusamareb city to join other leaders including president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo for talks to end a dispute over upcoming elections.

The meeting between Somali federal and regional leaders is expected to open on Tuesday in Dhusamreb city and discuss ways to bring to an end to the differences over the upcoming election.

On late Sunday night, a barrage of mortar shells targeting Dhusamareb injuring several people including a police officer.

The three attackers were on Tuesday killed by Somali military including the group's leader in the areas between Elbur and Dhusamareb.

Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility of the attack saying president Farmaajo was their target.