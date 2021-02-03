South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Edges Towards 45,000

3 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

According to the Health Department, 547 people passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which brings the death toll to 44 946 since the outbreak.

Of the additional fatalities, 143 occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, 134 in Limpopo, 91 in Gauteng, 69 in the Western Cape, 68 in the Eastern Cape and 30 in Free State.

"In Limpopo, the province captured deaths from retrospective audits between 6 September and 29 January 2020," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, explained.

Meanwhile, nine were reported in Mpumalanga and three in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

Also, 2 649 people who were confirmed to have contracted the virus, pushing the total number of cases to 1 458 958 since the last report.

Meanwhile, the country now has 95 508 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal is the worst-hit province with 43 371 patients who are currently infected, while 14 333 are in the Western Cape, 8 974 in Free State and 8 614 in Gauteng.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 318 504, representing a recovery rate of 90%."

The information is based on 8 329 691 tests with 28 942 recorded since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 102 942 987 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 232 233 deaths, to date.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.