South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Edges Towards 45,000

According to the Health Department, 547 people passed away due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which brings the death toll to 44 946 since the outbreak.

Of the additional fatalities, 143 occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, 134 in Limpopo, 91 in Gauteng, 69 in the Western Cape, 68 in the Eastern Cape and 30 in Free State.

"In Limpopo, the province captured deaths from retrospective audits between 6 September and 29 January 2020," Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, explained.

Meanwhile, nine were reported in Mpumalanga and three in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

Also, 2 649 people who were confirmed to have contracted the virus, pushing the total number of cases to 1 458 958 since the last report.

Meanwhile, the country now has 95 508 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal is the worst-hit province with 43 371 patients who are currently infected, while 14 333 are in the Western Cape, 8 974 in Free State and 8 614 in Gauteng.

"Our recoveries now stand at 1 318 504, representing a recovery rate of 90%."

The information is based on 8 329 691 tests with 28 942 recorded since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 102 942 987 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 232 233 deaths, to date.