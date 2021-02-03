South Africa: Rugby Suffers Most Under Covid-19's Stringent Conditions

opinion

By its very nature, rugby is a gladiatorial sport and the lack of fans and atmosphere, coupled with the sapping high-summer conditions, has robbed the contests of their soul.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

You might read this over breakfast, you might be reading it on Sunday or Monday and by then the Currie Cup final between the Bulls and Sharks will be over. And we can only hope that it was a better spectacle than we have seen throughout the competition, but especially the previous week's semifinals.

The quality of rugby and the intensity of matches throughout the season, but particularly in the semis, was poor. The Bulls versus the Lions was a little better than Western Province's arm-wrestle against the Sharks at Newlands. The latter was particularly sad because it was the last time the famous Streeptruie (striped jerseys) will play at Newlands in a competitive match.

It was supposed to be a Newlands swansong, but it resembled a funeral march. The 133-year-old stadium (technically the stands were built in 1919, but it opened in 1888) will be decommissioned soon. There might be a contrived exhibition match to give the stadium an official sendoff,...