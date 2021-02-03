Malawi: SKC the Man Who Changed Malawi's Politics, the Story of February 3

3 February 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

Today marks exactly one year after the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 elections citing massive irregularities and fraud.

The ruling meant that the election of president Peter Mutharika had been set aside and that a fresh election would follow which was eventually won by President Lazarus Chakwera who led the Tonse Alliance with Saulos Chilima as running mate and now Vice President again

Whether the Tonse Alliance is performing or not that's a story for another day but the verdict out there is that the country, like a plane, took off with a trainee pilot and we are not sure if we will land or clash.

However, whether you love or loath him but on this day respect has to be given to Chilima. He fought this and won.

While Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was calling for a recount of the votes which was 'madness', Chilima fondly called as 'SKC' called for nullification and stalemate of the vote to start a fresh election while warning in a letter dated 25 May, 2019 that " we should not allow fraudsters to continue holding this country at a ransom."

While people called him all sorts of names and desperate but SKC taught us the power of resilience, faith and the need not to accept the status quo.

Before SKC, the song was that in Malawi once a President is sworn in, nothing can happen to change the outcome.

For today please spare a moment and show some respect to SKC. He is dangerously quite though. Please MCP do not provoke him.

MCP is busy politicking four years to the election - so immature and insecure. Remember that SKC will only need five months to change whatever you are doing now like secretly funding Aford to be political mercenaries.

Chilima , twice has been a kingmaker, taking an opposition torchbearer to power. He did with Peter Mutharika from opposition to power and then Chakwera.

