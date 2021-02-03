Zimbabwe: President Mourns UAE Envoy, Judge

President Mnangagwa has sent condolence messages to the families of Zimbabwe's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu and High Court judge, Justice Clement Bigboy Phiri.

Ambassador Ndlovu died in Harare on Saturday after a short illness and his death has been described as a blow to the nation following his efforts in th Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu e engagement and re-engagement drive, which is beginning to bear fruit.

President Mnangagwa said Ambassador Ndlovu had been making steady progress on the diplomatic front and highlighted his contribution.

"I was very shocked and pained to receive the sad news of the untimely death at the weekend of our Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Cde Jetro Ndombondayi Ndlovu, after a short illness," said President Mnangagwa.

"The late Ambassador Ndlovu's passing on sends a clear message to all of us that during this Covid-19 pandemic, we can no longer take life for granted until this pandemic is over.

"In the late Ambassador Ndlovu, Zimbabwe has lost a tireless, dedicated and hardworking diplomat whose presence of mind and efforts in UAE were beginning to yield positive results for our country, especially on bilateral trade whose volumes have grown significantly in value to nearly $1 billion since his posting two years ago."

President Mnangagwa said the Ambassador would also be remembered for the invaluable contribution he made to the freedom and independence of Zimbabwe, and more so, to the country's aviation sector where he served for a long-time in different capacities at senior levels.

"On behalf of Zanu PF, Government, my family and indeed my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the Ndlovu family, especially to his wife Eunice and child, who have lost a loving husband and great father.

"May they take comfort from the knowledge that they are not alone during this darkest hour of grief," said the President.

Justice Phiri died on Sunday at his home in Marondera and has been described as one of the finest legal brains in the country and a humble giant.

President expressed shock and sadness at his untimely death saying: "It was with disbelief and great sadness that I received news of the sudden death on Sunday, 31st of January, 2021 of High Court judge, Justice Clement Bigboy Phiri, at his home in Marondera.

"His passing on has dealt a huge blow to the legal fraternity in general and to our justice delivery system in particular which counted on his invaluable membership and wealth of experience in jurisprudence.

"In Justice Phiri, our country has lost a quiet and dignified judge and is all the poorer after losing one of the best brains sitting on the High Court bench."

President Mnangagwa said Justice Phiri's death had created a deep chasm in the High Court circuit that would be very difficult to fill.

"On behalf of Government, my family, and my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Justice Phiri's family, especially his wife Mpho and the children, the judiciary and the legal fraternity who have lost a loving husband, father, and professional colleague," said President Mnangagwa.