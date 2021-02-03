Sudan: UNITAMS Head Volcker Perthes Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Prof Volcker Perthes arrived in Khartoum early Monday to assume office.

UNITAMS was established in response to a request by Khartoum government. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok requested the UN on February 27 "to seek a Security Council mandate to establish, as soon as possible, a Chapter VI peace support operation in the form of a special political mission with a strong peacebuilding component that helps us to address transition issues".

These issues are to assist the political transition, the process towards democratic governance, protection and promotion of human rights, and sustainable peace; support peace processes and implementation of future peace agreements; assist peacebuilding, civilian protection, and rule of law, in particular in Darfur and the Two Areas; support the mobilisation of economic and development assistance and coordination of humanitarian assistance.

The UNITAMS main office will be based in Khartoum with regional offices in Darfur (al-Fashir, Zalingei, Nyala), South Kordufan (Kadugli, Kauda), Blue Nile State, (Ed Damazin), and eastern Sudan (Kasala, Port Sudan).

The Head of the National Committee for Coordination with UNITAMS ambassador Omer Al-Sheikh wekcomed Prof Perthes saying he was confident Mr Perthes experience and qualifications would help in solving the said challenges of the transitional period.

On his part, Mr Perthes said he was looking forward to use all possible technical and deplomatic support for fulfilling the mission's four tasks in full consultation, cooperation and, coordination with the various institutions of the transitional government particularly the National Coordination Committee.

Mr. Volker Perthes, a German national, holds a Master's degree and a Doctorate in Political Science from the University of Duisburg in Germany.

He has been selected for this top job based on his over 25 years of experience in academia, research, international relations and diplomacy, including with the United Nations, as well as deep expertise in conflict resolution and regional geopolitics.

He is fluent in English and Arabic beside his mother tongue.