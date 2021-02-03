Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Passes Amended Law Punishing Parents of Convicted Cultists

2 February 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The speaker said the law was to further prohibit unlawful societies and cultism.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (Prohibition) Bill 2020, which has 'punishment' for parents of convicted cultists as one of its components.

The House passed the bill during the plenary session on Monday through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Mr Obasa said the House had included punishment for parents of cultists found guilty of cultism in the amendment of the Anti-Cultism Law, submitted by the state government.

The speaker said the punishment was to further prohibit unlawful societies and cultism, including other connected purposes in the state.

"Parents of cultists found guilty of cultism in the state 'might be liable' for punishment.

"The bill, if signed into law, will provide for the prohibition of unlawful societies and cultism in Lagos and for connected purposes.

"Though, we will also differentiate between the types of cultism in the country, so that we won't solve one problem and create another," he said.

The House did not specify the kind of punishment it was advocating.

Also contributing, David Setonji, representing Badagry Constituency II, described the issue as a major challenge for the state due to its "commotion-causing devilish ideas".

Mr Setonji, therefore, admonished parents to take proper care of their children by ensuring their compliance with societal norms and values.

"The issue of cultism has been a major challenge to us in the state.

"There is nothing wrong in associations coming together, but when it has to do with devilish ideas, causing a commotion, that is what we are against.

"As a result, parents should learn to take care of their children to ensure they conform to societal norms and values," he said.

The speaker, therefore, asked the acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to send the clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.