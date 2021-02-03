Zimbabwe: CPU Moves to Help Beitbridge Folk

Beitbridge district Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has started mobilising resources to assist villagers from 51 homesteads whose houses were recently damaged by heavy rains.

CPU's focal person from the District Development Coordinator's office, Mr Jahson Mugodzwa, said more assessments were ongoing in selected wards to identify needy people.

He said the process was being slowed down by the bad state of major roads, especially in Beitbridge West constituency.

Mr Mugodzwa said roads linking wards 7 (Masera), 8 (Shashe) to 9 (Swereki) were badly damaged and most people in those areas had been cut off the town.

"We have engaging a number of partners to help those villagers whose houses were destroyed by heavy rains. So far, we have confirmed that 51 houses were damaged and most of these were built using mud and poles or mud and bricks.

"While we put together material to rebuild in some areas, we are going to start by giving the affected people non-food items in the interim," he said.

Mr Mugodzwa said they had assessed infrastructure damage in the Nuli, Tshamnanga, Dite, Lutumba, Makavhane and Tshigomele areas.

In terms of roads, some culverts and small bridges were washed away by heavy rains.

The bad state of the roads had adversely affected the efficient distribution of grain under the Drought Relief programme and an estimated 20 000 households were food insecure in the district.

"We will continue making assessments where we can still access areas. You will also note that we are making use of our Risk Communication sub-committee to educate the communities on Covid-19 and rainfall-related hazards."