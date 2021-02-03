Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

2 February 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

One hundred thirty two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out yesterday and today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Central Regions.

Out of these, eighty six patients are from Quarantine Centers in: Mendefera (51), Senafe (16), Adi Keih (7), Obel (3), Mai Dia (3), Adi Quala (3), Tsorona (2), and Mai Mine (1) in the Southern Region. The remaining forty six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, sixty three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (58), and Southern Regions (5), have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 1657 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2267.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

2 February 2021

