Somalia: Tension On Border After 2 Kenyan Cops Shot By Somalia Forces

Tension along the Kenya-Somalia border remains after Kenyan police officers were shot by the Somalia National Army.

The Star has established that the two officers were among a team of eight officers under the multi-agency team consisting of KPS, CIPU and KRA.

The eight were patrolling and manning the border point at pb3 area, commonly known as Barri at around 11 am.

The officers had intercepted two Somali females as they tried to cross over to Kenya's Mandera town from the Bulla Hawa area.

According to a police report, the two were being interrogated by the team when Somali National Army -SNA manning their side about 10 metres away disrupted the interview.

At that point, the five SNA officers started shooting at Kenyan officers in the process injuring two officers from CIPU attached to KRA.

The two officers are currently nursing gunshot wounds at the Mandera Referral hospital.

According to police reports, while one officer was shot on both legs below the lower limb, the other sustained injuries on the left lower limb.

Top security officers visited the scene and cautioned Kenyan officers against retaliating.

"The situation is being monitored. The scene was visited and the officers admitted in fair condition. The situation around the border is tense but our officers have been cautioned against retaliating," read part of an incident report seen by the Star.

Last week Kenya clapped back at Somalia over claims of destabilising the Horn of Africa country.

In an address to the media on January 28, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said allegations that Kenya is sponsoring and harbouring militia with objectives of destabilising Somalia are not based on any merit.

"As a people, Kenyans are known over the world for their generosity and hospitality, perhaps more so by Somalis who have found refuge in this country for more than two decades. While in the country, they continue to enjoy almost equal privileges as Kenyans.

"Due to this, it is here more Somalis run to whenever violence breaks out in their country. They still do cross over to seek certain services even in situations where there is relative calm in that country," Oguna said.

He said that every single day, 3,000 learners cross to Kenya to seek education. Besides the 3,000 learners, 8,000 individuals cross to Mandera for business. Over 500 mothers and the elderly cross over to seek medical services.

"We also have 270,000 Somalis in our refugee camps out of which 81,000 are urban refugees doing business. Therefore, if this is a country they run to in situations of violence, how can it be the same country that is destabilising that country? It beats logic, honestly," the spokesperson said.