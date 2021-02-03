Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kano Govt Shuts Hospital for Attending to Severe Covid-19 Cases

Kano — Kano state government has shut down UMC Hospital in the state capital to check the excesses of its management for allowing the admission of severe cases of COVID-19 instead of referring them to designated isolation centres in the state.

The state commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this on Tuesday in Kano following a visit to the hospital.

"What the hospital did was parallel to standards set by the state Task Force on COVID-19 that requires such a facility to attend only to mild cases of the disease.

"As a result of its inaction, two confirmed patients with severe cases died, one at the facility and another on the way to the hospital.

Malam Garba, who was in the company of the commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa during a visit to the hospital, said it would remain closed pending resolution of the matter between the management and the state government.

He further stated that two other patients with severe cases of the disease have since been transferred to the designated isolation centre, while other patients on admission have been taken to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.