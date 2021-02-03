Zimbabwe: 8 Arrested for Village Attack

Police have arrested eight people in Gwelutshena, Matabeleland North, for a variety of offences when they attacked villagers and destroyed property, and then attacked the police officers trying to arrest them.

The eight are part of a gang on wanted list for unlawful entry and malicious damage to property.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Saturday the eight were arrested for malicious damage to property, unlawful entry into premises, theft, assault and defeating the course of justice.

"The suspects attacked two police officers who were on duty and were trying to effect an arrest on them after the complainants they had initially attacked ran away from their homesteads.

"The suspects had violently attacked villagers and destroyed property for unknown reasons. Investigations are in progress."

Meanwhile, a Harare police detective was attacked by an angry mob in Mufakose recently for arresting two suspected drug dealers.

The detective was in the company of his colleague and they had just arrested two suspects for possession and dealing in mbanje, when 11 others emerged, forced the officers to release the arrested suspects and exhibits, and attacked one of the police officers with an iron bar.

In another incident, a police officer was seriously injured after he was hit by a speeding motorist who failed to stop at a roadblock along Solomon Mujuru Drive (formerly Kirkman Drive) in western Harare on January 26.

"After the accident, the driver did not stop and was pursued up to Westlea where he dumped the motor vehicle and fled," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"The ZRP is warning drivers against failing to stop at police check points and failing to cooperate with police officers on the roads."

Asst Comm Nyathi urged the public not to defeat the course of justice, saying they should allow the police to execute their duties.

"Members of the public are advised to adore the rule of law and refrain from disturbing the law enforcement officers on their constitutional mandate," he said.