South Africa: Underworld Suspect Shot Dead - One Week Before Scheduled Court Appearance in Cape Town for Murder

In December 2020, police announced they had arrested three suspects - Mark Lifman, Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and William 'Red' Stevens - in connection with an August 2017 murder. Days later Booysen reportedly survived a possible attempted hit and on Tuesday evening Stevens was murdered.

William "Red" Stevens was murdered on Tuesday night, shot at his home in the Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein. He was the second of three suspects, arrested recently in connection with the 2017 murder of a global steroid smuggler, to have been involved in shootings.

Stevens was reputed to have been one of the most seasoned 27s gangsters in the Western Cape.

Shortly after the incident on Tuesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed:

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his residence in Rembrandt Street Kraaifontein this evening at around 18:35. Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Traut said it was too early to divulge the identity of the victim, but Daily Maverick understands it was Stevens. Three sources pointed to the murdered man as Stevens.

Stevens, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen and Mark Lifman were arrested...