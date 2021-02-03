South Africa: Underworld Suspect Shot Dead - One Week Before Scheduled Court Appearance in Cape Town for Murder

3 February 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

In December 2020, police announced they had arrested three suspects - Mark Lifman, Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen and William 'Red' Stevens - in connection with an August 2017 murder. Days later Booysen reportedly survived a possible attempted hit and on Tuesday evening Stevens was murdered.

William "Red" Stevens was murdered on Tuesday night, shot at his home in the Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein. He was the second of three suspects, arrested recently in connection with the 2017 murder of a global steroid smuggler, to have been involved in shootings.

Stevens was reputed to have been one of the most seasoned 27s gangsters in the Western Cape.

Shortly after the incident on Tuesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed:

"The circumstances surrounding the death of a 56-year-old man are being investigated after he was shot and killed at his residence in Rembrandt Street Kraaifontein this evening at around 18:35. Three unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Traut said it was too early to divulge the identity of the victim, but Daily Maverick understands it was Stevens. Three sources pointed to the murdered man as Stevens.

Stevens, Jerome "Donkie" Booysen and Mark Lifman were arrested...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Apostle Scandal - Nigerian Actress Daniella Okeke Breaks Silence

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.