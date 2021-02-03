South Africa: Media Statement - Tourism Committee Welcomes the Announcement of the Adjusted Alert Level 3

document

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism, (National Assembly), welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday of the adjustments to the level 3 lockdown restrictions.

"The committee has noted the difficulties that businesses in the tourism industry are experiencing since the lockdown, with many hospitality businesses having closed or are partially opened for business, thus impacting on job security. The adjustments to the level 3 lockdown regulations is welcomed, as together with the disbursements of the Tourism Equity Fund, the industry would have some relief," said the Chairperson of the Tourism Committee, Mr Supra Mahumapelo.

The committee notes that the opening of beaches, dams, rivers, parks and swimming pools, which have adjacent accommodation and restaurants or fast food outlets, would be able to operate their businesses again. Visits to wine farms have been a major highlight for both international and domestic tourists and opening these to tourists will save jobs and assist the economy to recover to a certain extent. The hospitality industry, restaurants and bars will benefit from the new curfew hours.

As the levels of infections and deaths decline, the Chairperson cautions the public to be vigilant at all times and to continue to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and to sanitise.