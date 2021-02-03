Cameroon: PSS Bafut - President Assists Students of Burnt Dormitories

North West Governor prescribes vigilance, collaboration with security forces to protect teaching and learning process in PSS Mankon.

North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, on January 29, 2021 delivered Presidential assistance to some 133 students of PSS Mankon and Bafut who lost property following the fire that engulfed two of their dormitories in separate incidents on January 23rd and 24th, 2021. The Governor was on the Bamenda-based PSS Mankon campus, which also lodges relocated students of PSS Bafut with 100 mattresses, 100 blankets, 100 buckets and cartons of savon to help matters. President Biya's assistance also featured 600 roofing sheets to help fast - track reconstruction of the burnt dormitories

On-the-spot, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique revealed that some of the alleged perpetrators of the arson have been arrested and investigations are on course to track all who are linked to the massive fire that burnt students' clothes, trunks, books, etc.

The Governor prescribed vigilance and collaboration with security services by the school community and the population to give teaching and learning a chance. From the looks of things, serenity is back on campus after the incidents that spread fear amongst students, teaching staff and parents. Concerted efforts were quick to help matters for a return to normalcy.

Soon after the incidents, Mezam SDO; Mooh Simon Pierre mobilized the Mayor of Bafut to handle the reconstruction of the burnt dormitory lodging students from PSS Bafut while the Mayor of Bamenda II Council is rebuilding the burnt PSS Mankon dormitory.