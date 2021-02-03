Cameroon: Reintegration of Ex-Fighters NDDRC - Centres Offer Vocational Training

The Bamenda, Buea and Mora Regional Centres of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) are transformed into multipurpose vocational centres.

After two years of creation following Decree No. 2018/719 of 30 November 2018, the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) is making frantic efforts to live up to its duties.

In conformity with Article 2 (1) of the decree, "The Committee shall be responsible for organising, supervising and managing the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups in the North West and South West Regions willing to respond favourably to the Head of State's peace appeal by laying down their arms." By January 18, 2021 when the NDDRC had its coordination meeting in Yaounde chaired by the National Coordinator, Fai Yengo Francis, there were about 600 ex-fighters in the Bamenda, Buea and Mora Regional Centres.

The various NDDRC Centres are now devoting much efforts in fulfilling its mission of reintegration. The decree creating the Committee in Article 2 with regard to the reintegration pillar calls for the, " taking of all necessary steps to de-radicalise ex-fighters, sensitising and providing multifaceted assistance to home communities to facilitate the reintegration of ex-fighters and helping to reintegrate the ex-fighters into civil life, particularly by organising, training and providing them with tools and means of production and assistance for the creation of income-generating activities."

Reports from the three NDDRC Regional Centres talk of focus on equipping the ex-fighters with vocational training in many professions that will enable their reintegration into society. Professions such as pig farming, poultry keeping, tailoring, computer sciences, entrepreneurship, business management cut across all the centres. The North West Regional Centre in Bamenda according to its Coordinator, Gabsa Nyugha Sixtus has already graduated 32 ex-fighters who are gainfully employed in a State corporation. He said reports from the field following their follow up talk of the proper behaviour of the ex-fighters. A modern multipurpose vocational training Centre has been constructed within the vicinity of the Bamenda Airport with a capacity of 1,000 ex-fighters that is awaiting inauguration. According to the National Coordinator of the NDDRC, Fai Yengo Francis, the construction of the Buea multipurpose vocational centre will start soon to be followed by that of Mora.

We are therefore interested in presenting the vocational training activities in the Buea and Mora Centres. The Coordinator of the North West Regional Centre will share practical experiences on the training and the follow up of ex-fighters who have graduated from the Centre.