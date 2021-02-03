South Africa: Climate Crisis Accelerates the Risks of Another Catastrophic Western Cape Drought

opinion

The recent Western Cape drought cannot be written off as a once-in-a-lifetime event. If we were living in a world without human-induced climate change, this might be the case - but we are not. Without adaptation in water supply and demand, water shortages in the Western Cape could start to represent more of the norm than an anomaly.

Between 2015 and 2017, the Western Cape experienced three consecutive years of below-average rainfall, leading to its worst drought in more than a century. Citizens of Cape Town were doing all they could to save water and were fully anticipating "Day Zero" - the day when they would open their taps and nothing would come out.

To many residents in the Western Cape, this period now feels like a strange nightmare; a once-off event that we managed to overcome. Life has moved on, and so have we. However, instead of simply forgetting about this event, we should be learning from it and asking ourselves some important questions: did we simply get unlucky, or did climate change make this drought more likely to occur? Was it truly a once-in-a-lifetime event, or are we likely to experience another severe drought?

Since the early 2000s,...