South Africa: Prasa Releases Three Executives

3 February 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has released three executives from their responsibilities as their contracts have come to an end due to effluxion of time.

"PRASA board would like to thank Rasheeque Zaman, Group Executive: Internal Audit, Zwelakhe Mayaba, Group Executive: Strategic Projects and Tiro Holele, Group Executive: CEO's office for having been of service to the company. We wish them well in their endeavors," PRASA said on Tuesday.

This past weekend, the PRASA Board announced that it had embarked on the review of contracts of executives and other senior managers.

"Pursuant to the review process, it transpired upon analysis of employment contracts of executives that some of them (executives) ought to have left PRASA years ago. All executives at PRASA are employed for a period not exceeding 5 years with no expectation for extension of the employment contract," the agency said.

On 29 January 2021, PRASA terminated the employment contracts of the following executives with immediate effect: Martha Ngoye, Group Executive: Legal, Risk and Compliance, Nkosinathi Khena, Chief Operations Office and Pearl Munthali, Chief Executive Officer of PRASA Foundation.

"Consistent with the recommendations from the Auditor General, this Board will ensure that systems are put in place at PRASA and the core business of running passenger rail is restored," PRASA said.

Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

