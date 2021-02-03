Ghana: CAMFED Presents Business Start-Up Kits and Equipment to Young Women Entrepreneurs

2 February 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)

CAMFED Ghana, as part of its support for entrepreneurs, recently provided 60 young women entrepreneurs with start-up kits, specialist equipment, and training, to enable them to launch or grow their businesses in 2021.

As global events continue to impact economies in Africa and around the world, business ventures provide a means for school graduates to support themselves, their families, and communities by creating jobs and prosperity.

"Working with our partners, CAMFED is focused on unlocking resources and creating an enabling environment, so that young women are on a steady footing to meet the personal and economic challenges that lie ahead." - Sally Ofori-Yeboah, National Director, CAMFED Ghana.

The presentation event and exhibition took place in Accra. The initiative is part of Young Africa Works, the Mastercard Foundation's strategy to enable 30 million young Africans to secure dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. Since CAMFED Ghana started work to boost its ambitions in October 2019, 2,000 young women have been supported under the business start-up scheme, and a further 1,080 young women have been supported with business growth.

CAMFED's program titled "Women leading for jobs and prosperity in Ghana" comprises of six components to be implemented over a three-year period. The components of CAMFED's program are: Learner Guide program and bursaries; Transition program; TVET program; Business start-up program; Business growth program; and Co-operatives/rural sales networks.

Following the latest call for proposals, CAMFED assessed the business needs of the entrepreneurs and awarded kits and equipment to the successful applicants based on their individual requirements. The items distributed included display fridges, ovens, milling machines, juicers, hairdryers, and textile and embroidery machines. The young women have also been provided with training in business management, packaging and branding, business registration, and bookkeeping.

The event was attended by CAMFED partners, entrepreneurs, training providers, mentors and the media. Aside the presentation of the start-up kits and equipment, there was an exhibition by entrepreneurs, photoshoot and media interviews as part of the event.

CAMFED has seen the immense return on investment of supporting young women to transition from school into secure livelihoods, as they provide employment and mentorship for others, and use their resources to send more girls to school. Although many business owners have been facing additional hardship due to the pandemic, those specialising in preserving food, sewing masks, and manufacturing soap, for example, have been able to supply essential items at affordable prices to local community members, as well as donate to those most in need, in a collective effort to weather the storm.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GhanaToday

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Nigerian Actress Aisha Abimbola Laid to Rest in Canada
Cyclone Eloise - Another Grim Reminder of The Climate Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.