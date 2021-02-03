Ghana: CAMFED Presents Business Start-Up Kits and Equipment to Young Women Entrepreneurs

CAMFED Ghana, as part of its support for entrepreneurs, recently provided 60 young women entrepreneurs with start-up kits, specialist equipment, and training, to enable them to launch or grow their businesses in 2021.

As global events continue to impact economies in Africa and around the world, business ventures provide a means for school graduates to support themselves, their families, and communities by creating jobs and prosperity.

"Working with our partners, CAMFED is focused on unlocking resources and creating an enabling environment, so that young women are on a steady footing to meet the personal and economic challenges that lie ahead." - Sally Ofori-Yeboah, National Director, CAMFED Ghana.

The presentation event and exhibition took place in Accra. The initiative is part of Young Africa Works, the Mastercard Foundation's strategy to enable 30 million young Africans to secure dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. Since CAMFED Ghana started work to boost its ambitions in October 2019, 2,000 young women have been supported under the business start-up scheme, and a further 1,080 young women have been supported with business growth.

CAMFED's program titled "Women leading for jobs and prosperity in Ghana" comprises of six components to be implemented over a three-year period. The components of CAMFED's program are: Learner Guide program and bursaries; Transition program; TVET program; Business start-up program; Business growth program; and Co-operatives/rural sales networks.

Following the latest call for proposals, CAMFED assessed the business needs of the entrepreneurs and awarded kits and equipment to the successful applicants based on their individual requirements. The items distributed included display fridges, ovens, milling machines, juicers, hairdryers, and textile and embroidery machines. The young women have also been provided with training in business management, packaging and branding, business registration, and bookkeeping.

The event was attended by CAMFED partners, entrepreneurs, training providers, mentors and the media. Aside the presentation of the start-up kits and equipment, there was an exhibition by entrepreneurs, photoshoot and media interviews as part of the event.

CAMFED has seen the immense return on investment of supporting young women to transition from school into secure livelihoods, as they provide employment and mentorship for others, and use their resources to send more girls to school. Although many business owners have been facing additional hardship due to the pandemic, those specialising in preserving food, sewing masks, and manufacturing soap, for example, have been able to supply essential items at affordable prices to local community members, as well as donate to those most in need, in a collective effort to weather the storm.