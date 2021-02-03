South Africa's Time for a Basic Income Grant Has Come - but the ANC Is Still Apprehensive and Non-Committal

analysis

Following the 2003 rejection of a basic income grant, the debate in South Africa has been exceptionally quiet. It was not until the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that it made its way back on to the table - a debate, and a grant, that is way overdue.

On Monday, 25 January, President Cyril Ramaphosa tweeted that during the ANC National Executive Committee's lekgotla over the weekend, it was agreed that there is a need to "consider the extension of basic income relief to unemployed people who do not receive any other form of state assistance". Ramaphosa's use of the term 'basic income' was intriguing, not least because it is not typically used when speaking about the social grant system. Those with an eye on the recent basic income debate could only hope it was an attempt to normalise the term after plans were announced in 2020 to roll out a basic income grant (BIG).

Within a few hours, however, the tweet was removed. After nearly two decades of silence on the basic income debate, only to be revived by the Covid-19 pandemic, the deletion of the tweet seems to confirm the ANC's apprehensive and non-committal attitude towards the policy....