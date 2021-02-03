Liberia: Ballot Box Found in the Bush

Bong County — A ballot box of the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial elections in Liberia has been found in Bong County.

The ballot box has a precinct code of 06063, polling place number One and voting precinct name Janyea Public School.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) ballot box was discovered by a local farmer in the area.

According to James Weah Robert, he found the National Elections Commission ballot box between Samay and Gbenequelleh Town on January 31, 2021 why brushing his new farming spot in the County.

Mr. Robert believes the ballot box was placed in the grass by some unscrupulous individuals who work at the level of the NEC in the County.

"When I found the ballot box; I immediately contacted a permanent son of Samay Town in person of Joseph Pakind and I presented it to him for an onwards distribution to local leaders of the District and the County at large," he said.

Mr. Robert continues: "There's ballot paper in the ballot box which I found in the bush while working, but I don't know who placed it in the bush."

Commenting on the ballot box in the area, Joseph Pakind admitted of receiving ballot box from James Weah Robert and said he has presented it to some local leaders in Samay Town for an onwards distribution to the rightful authority in the County.

Meanwhile, some citizens in the area further alleged that on December 10, 2020 two days after the December 8 elections in the Country, a motorcyclist again found a ballot paper and Referendum paper in District#2 and it was transported to the Upper Bong County elections Magistrate Gognkpa Blackie Krah in the County.

The citizens alleged that the Upper Bong elections Magistrate Madam Blackie-Krah gave money to the motorcyclist to pay his way back and told the motorcyclist not to go to the media with the information in the County.

When contacted, the Lower Bong Magistrate, Gognkpa Blackie Krah, who presided over the Upper Bong elections December 8, 2020 told this paper that she will comment on the matter later, while Upper Bong elections Magistrate Daniel Newland has distanced himself from the ballot box saga in the County.