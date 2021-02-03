Gambia: BT Global Access Announces New Partnership With Gambjobs

2 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sanna Jallow And Fatou Dem

BT Global Access, a Canada-based social enterprise and international student recruitment agency has announced it's new partnerships with Gambjobs, a Gambia job website portal where employers and job seekers meet.

The partnership is to recruit international students and provide counseling, advisory and placement services for Gambian students looking to study in Canada. The partnership agreement is also aimed at using new technologies to improve information sharing and to get a more efficient and convenient way of reaching out to prospective students and young people in The Gambia.

Gamjobs is the first job website portal in The Gambia, and is designed to make the process of advertising, searching and finding jobs in The Gambia, easier, faster and accessible.

Ousman Conteh, Chief Executive Officer at BT Global Access said his company's core values are deeply rooted in collaboration, integrity, innovation and diversity.

"We diligently partner with students, parents and clients to create value and exceed their expectations in the collective spirit of innovation and transparency. Therefore, our thinking goes beyond the realm of traditional campus recruitment systems, but we are expanding our outreach to all areas where potential qualified students may be identified and recruited." he added.

Ebrima Dem, founder and CEO of Gamjobs affirmed his institution's readiness to partner with the Canada-based recruitment agency, considering the fact that many young people want to study abroad.

He thanked BT Global Access for the trust and confidence they have in Gamjobs, pointing out that the partnership will greatly benefit young people by building their capacity, thereby enhancing their skills sets in their chosen career path.

Dem used the opportunity to encourage young people intending to study in Canada to use this unique opportunity available to them.

Gamjobs CEO said both companies share the same values, vision and mission, adding that by joining forces, they hope to provide the best services and international opportunities for Gambian youth.

According to the partnership agreement, BT Global Access's Africa head office will be based at Gamjobs' offices and they will work collaboratively with the company to provide recruitment & marketing strategy services in The Gambia.

"Our mission is to retain Canada as a top destination for international students, and help Canadian businesses and youth-led start-ups to scale up investment opportunities in Africa and vice versa to contribute to Canada's competitiveness."

