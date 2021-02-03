Gambia: WCR Deputy Governor Calls On Sukuta Youth to Include Sports in Activities

2 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The deputy governor of West Coast Region (WCR), Musa B. Susso, has called on youth of Sukuta to include sports in its activities towards national development.

He made these remarks during Sukuta's annual carnival and cultural tournament.

"As a youth organization your main focus should be how you commit yourselves in ensuring active youth engagement in nation building through sports," he said.

Suso said he is confident that including sports in the annual carnival would bring rapid development and curb the ratio of youth unemployment in the country.

Saikou B. Jarju, said the reason for organizing the carnival and football tournament was meant to support the families of late Mafugie Jammeh alias Bagis and Ebrima Colley alias Ampang.

The duo passed away last year.

"They left us with fresh memories, and this was why we decided to help their families, "Jarju said.

Meanwhile, King Stone defeated Real De Sanchaba 2-1 in the opening game of the tournament played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium in Sukuta.

