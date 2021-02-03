Gambia: Ex NIA DG Vows to Kill Sanna Manjang

The former director general of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Abdoulie Kujabi, in his TRRC testimony on Monday, revealed he is no longer a sympathiser of APRC and whatever happens to them is not his problem.

He also vowed to kill Sanna Manjang the most trusted alleged assassin for former president, Yahya Jammeh for killing his brother.

"I will kill Sanna anytime we meet because he killed my brother under Jammeh's instructions."

These remarks came after Counsel Essa Faal asked him whether he (Kujabi) would appreciate if present government treats APRC the way they treated other political parties during their tenure.

Mr. Kujabi testified that he knew former president, Yahya Jammeh when he (Jammeh) was a young boy. He, however, described him as short tempered individual who does whatever he feels like.

He told the Truth Commission that he was the one who negotiated the return of former president, late Sir Dawda Jawara to the country after seven years in exile.

The witness confirmed that Jammeh was a dictator who would detain or take someone to Mile 2 as he wished.

Kujabi continued that he was once arrested by some NIA and military officers with the knowledge of Jammeh, saying he was told that he was tarnishing Jammeh's name in West Coast.

"The NIA officers used to torture detainees just to obtain information from them and report to Jammeh."

With regard to the detention of some UDP and PPP militants, Kujabi said he was never part of that operation, adding that he was a junior officer under the late Samba Bah.

"When the NIA officers assembled at the premises, I went to Jammeh and asked him what was happening but he said he was informed about people planning to march to the American Embassy. That was how I left home because I wasn't part of the operation. The following day, Samba Bah told me that with the help of some July 22 boys, the ring leaders of the organised demonstration were arrested and taken to Fajara Barrack. I know the detainees were tortured."

Kujabi added that the July 22 boys were involved in unlawful activities, mostly used by NIA officers.

Counsel Faal put to the witness that a public service officer shouldn't be involved in politics.

Counsel also informed Kujabi that Lamin Wa Juwara and the Brikama Imam were attacked by Baba Jobe. When asked who could have ordered their arrest apart from Baba, the witness, however, responded that it must be Jammeh.

Kujabi confirmed that a number of journalists were arrested for criticizing Jammeh in their own platform. He also added that Jammeh ordered the torture of some arrestees.

He added that he was arrested on three occasions before being admitted to Mile 2 Prison for one week.