Gambia: PGVS Graduates 54

2 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Presentation Girls' Vocational School (PGVS) last Friday held a graduation for the 16th batch of students at a ceremony held at the school grounds in Banjul. This year's ceremony saw 8 students graduating in hair dressing, 38 from home management and 7 from the secretarial department, bringing the total number to 54.

The ceremony, which saw students graduating in various vocational skills training, coincided with activities marking the school golden jubilee celebrations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rohey Malick Lowe, mayoress of Banjul City Council (BCC) while expressing delight, extended gratitude to the management of the school for their foresight in better equipping students to acquire skills training.

"I am honored and privileged to be part of this historic event today. Moreover, I wish them a successful career in future." she remarked.

Fatoumatta Tuma Njie, National Assembly member for Banjul North underscored the importance of vocational training, saying it provides wider opportunities all geared towards contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Principal of Girl's Presentation School, Rosine Sanyang said for the past years the school has been at the forefront of providing vocational skills training, as part of its broader efforts to arm youth people with the required skills. "The school enrolment has been very encouraging most especially in the home management and hair dressing section. Presentation Girls Vocational School has graduated hairdressers, tailors and secretaries.

"I am pleased to inform you that we have 8 students graduating in hair dressing, 38 from the home management and 7 from the secretarial, who are graduating today, bringing the total number of 54 graduands." she said.

