Gambia: Sabally Exhorts Young People to Unity As Sabach Sanjal Holds Tournament Final

In what has been hailed by many as an unprecedented event in the history of the district, the people of Sabach Sanjal Constituency, NBR, under the leadership of their National Assembly Member, Honourable Ousman Touray, held the finals of the third edition of their district football tournament on Saturday January 30, 2021.

In a thrilling encounter witnessed by thousands of spectators across the region, Kani Kunda had to wait for prolonged post match penalty shootouts before vanquishing the hosts of the final, Sara Kunda.

The tournament was named after former Presidential Affairs Minister and Youth empowerment enthusiast Momodou Sabally, who is the founder of Sabally Leadership Academy, (SLA). Sabally, who has been the official sole sponsor of the tournament from its genesis, took the kickoff amid great fanfare.

Addressing the youths of the region, Sabally advised them to remain united and forget about tribalism, regionalism and adhere to the ethos of national unity. "We are all Gambians. Politics is important but it should come second to our unity as a country; unity of a people that are diverse; but that diversity is supposed to enrich our social strata." He asserted.

After lambasting the Barrow administration for allowing a foreign artiste to use the national stadium pitch without limitation while denying local artistes the same opportunity, Sabally used the occasion to call on The Gambia Government to allow the nation's top artiste ST, to perform his upcoming album launch at the same pitch.

The final was attended by several dignitaries including the National Assembly Members for Badibu Central, Upper Badibu, and the Presidential aspirant for the Citizens Alliance Party, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay.

Sabally later proceeded to Yalall Tankonjalla village, the same night, to attend a wrestling gala organised by the non-partisan group, Upper Badibu Development Association, where he presented the organisers with trophies and medals; and commended the initiators for their laudable efforts in trying to foster unity in that region beyond political and ethnic lines.