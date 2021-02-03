Africa: Gambia U-20 Set for Training Camp in Morocco As Africa U-20 Youth Championship Looms

2 February 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team is set for an international training camp in Morocco as the 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship edges nearer.

Coach Matarr Mboge and his young charges are set to play series of test matches during their training camp in Morocco to prepare themselves well for the continent's bi-annual cadet football tournament to be hosted in Mauritania later this month.

The Young Scorpions played series of test matches with The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One and Two league clubs prior to their international training camp in Morocco.

The Gambia U-20 team is set to begin their 2021 Africa U-20 Youth Championship campaign against Morocco on 16 February 2021 before clashing with Tanzania in their second group match on 22 February 2021.

Meanwhile, the Scorpions will play against Ghana in all West African derby game in their final group tie.

